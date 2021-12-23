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Invaders of Our Republic
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0 view • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"I'd like to thank you all for your dedicated, sometimes difficult, often thankless job as our duly elected representatives. My purpose here this morning is to raise your consciousness as board members and as individuals about the increasing negative impacts of the continuing Hunan scamdemic lockdowns, the overall purpose being global depopulation by 90%, the forward march of socialism, the precursor of communism."
"Any county sheriff has the authority, capability, and duty to prevent or resist such invasions."
"As a retired peace officer, I have witnessed and fought against extreme governmental overreach, tyranny, and treacherous treason . . . "
"I'd like to thank you all for your dedicated, sometimes difficult, often thankless job as our duly elected representatives. My purpose here this morning is to raise your consciousness as board members and as individuals about the increasing negative impacts of the continuing Hunan scamdemic lockdowns, the overall purpose being global depopulation by 90%, the forward march of socialism, the precursor of communism."
"Any county sheriff has the authority, capability, and duty to prevent or resist such invasions."
"As a retired peace officer, I have witnessed and fought against extreme governmental overreach, tyranny, and treacherous treason . . . "
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