© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Will Marry a Woman Who is Not Cut?
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1402 views • February 15, 2021
Someday the compassionate people who oppose the circumcision of girls will understand that by right and conscience they should also oppose the circumcision of boys. Without a united effort to stop the genital mutilation of children, there will be no way to stop this cruelty.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.