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Enoch Comes with Divine Justice and Mercy
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151 views • April 13, 2021
https://www.heartscenter.org - Enoch came to earth long ago to challenge the fallen angels who were doing evil deeds and this is continuing even now. Today he comes to anchor the ideal of divine justice and judgment, as well as mercy and compassion on the Earth. He brings God's judgment descending on the Nephilim, the godless ones, and those who have sworn enmity with God. The beings who have caused evil, especially to the children, whether from the astral plane or in embodiment, are called before a cosmic council for judgment. These are the fallen angels and those who do their evil, particularly where they have participated in abortion, child and sex trafficking, in creating pharmaceutical drugs such as vaccines that harm children, and in the Marxist education and indoctrination of the youth. These injustices may not continue and all involved are standing trial before this cosmic council. Enoch reminds us to maintain a high vibration of light and love to offset the darkness and help the Earth to ascend.
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Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses.
Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW.
.•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸
I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d
S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R *
http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh
CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx
M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org
S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw
L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh
N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/
Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off!
P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve
F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n
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www.centrodecorazones.org
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