Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This makes my blood boil. He's right they didn't truly have the legal capacity to enforce their tyrannical mandates, but they did it anyway.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1679 Subscribers
96 views
Published Yesterday

This makes my blood boil. He's right they didn't truly have the legal capacity to enforce their tyrannical mandates, but they did it anyway.


"Extrodinary when you think about it that society acted with that uniformity voluntarily"


Never mind people were getting fired, ostracized, refused service, businesses fined, harassed by police....


___


Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: “Government had no capacity to enforce any of this”


This is wild.


https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1788302853926527232

Keywords
mandatesthisboilmakes my bloodhes right they didnt truly have the legalcapacity to enforce their tyrannicalbut they did it anyway

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket