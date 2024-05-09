This makes my blood boil. He's right they didn't truly have the legal capacity to enforce their tyrannical mandates, but they did it anyway.
"Extrodinary when you think about it that society acted with that uniformity voluntarily"
Never mind people were getting fired, ostracized, refused service, businesses fined, harassed by police....
___
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: “Government had no capacity to enforce any of this”
This is wild.
https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1788302853926527232
