Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 01 - 02, 2024





▪️ Ukrainian formations attempted to launch a missile strike on the Crimean Peninsula . All Storm Shadow cruise missiles were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft gunners.





▪️At night, the attack on the Crimean peninsula resumed using unmanned boats. The attack was repelled, but due to the explosion of a sea drone, the Russian Ivanovets MRK sank.





▪️Ukrainian formations continue to strike the Russian border. In the Belgorod region, there were no casualties during shelling or UAV attacks.





▪️Russian troops again attacked industrial enterprises in various parts of the so-called. Ukraine. In Kharkov, a missile strike hit an industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district, but it was not possible to disable it.





▪️In addition, Russian bombers hit a military hospital in the village of Bolshoi Burluk. Objective monitoring footage confirmed the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel in the building.





▪️In Krivoy Rog, Russian kamikaze drones hit two transformer substations. Several areas were without power for a long time. About 100,000 subscribers were without electricity.





▪️In the Liman direction, Russian troops advanced towards Terny . Units of the Russian Armed Forces entered and entrenched themselves in the eastern part of Yar Laptev .

