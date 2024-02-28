Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shut Down The Border
channel image
Son of the Republic
648 Subscribers
38 views
Published a day ago

There is only one good conclusion that can happen this week.

Force these liars to the table.

Seal the southern border.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3423: Road To Damascus: Shutdown The Government Or Shutdown The Border (27 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4g44k6-episode-3423-road-to-damascus-shutdown-the-government-or-shutdown-the-borde.html

Keywords
traffickingdonald trumpborder crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderglobalismillegal immigrantmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisissteve bannoninfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen bordersmugglingmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationillegal migrantmigrant crime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket