ANYONE COMPLAINING ABOUT TARIFFS 💱 DOESN'T UNDERSTAND THE BAIT AND SWITCH PULLED BACK IN 1913

This is why Democrats are outraged over tariffs





Donald Trump revealed the only reason we’re still paying an income tax in America is because US Politicians are paid off by foreign countries to not mandate tariffs





Anyone complaining about tariffs is selling you out





“In the early 1900, they switched over stupidly to an income tax. And you know why? Because countries were putting a lot of pressure on America. We don't wanna pay tariffs. Believe me, they control our politicians. If you look at the kind of numbers that these guys make then and now”





We are all literally paying an income tax because US Politicians are taking bribes from foreign counties to enrich themselves





You should be furious





Let's parse the sentence, “In the early 1900, they switched over stupidly to an income tax..."





Trump says 'stupidly' BECAUSE IT WOULD BE SEEN AS STUPIDITY TO SAY ANY SUCH THING WAS DONE IN THE NAME OF WE THE PEOPLE❗





A secretly convened Christmas quorum made a decision and didn't bother to consult any of us; sounds like ODIOUS DEBT





Timeline of scumbaggery [this all involves utterly ignoring Marbury vs Madison, 1803]





1812 - all known copies of the RATIFIED ORIGINAL 13TH AMENDMENT [also known as the Titles of Nobility Amendment] are burned

1865 - Abraham Lincoln pulls the bait and switch of the OG 13th Amendment with one that allows We The People to be enslaved by DEBT

1871 - with the barriers to lawyers no longer in place, The US is unlawfully converted into the United States of America Corporation

1913 - introduction of the (((income tax))), the Federal Reserve, and corporations being given the (((rights))) of a (((person)))





FRAUD VITIATES ALL CONTRACTS ✅





In United States v. Throckmorton, 98 U.S. 61 (1878), this Court held that

“There is no question of the general doctrine that fraud vitiates the most solemn

contracts, documents, and even judgments.”





https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/19/19-5193/108204/20190716125642783_20190716-125149-95747013-00000698.pdf





YOU CANNOT USE LAW TO SHIELD YOUR CRIMES FROM RETRIBUTION





https://tona13.blogspot.com/2019/12/you-cannot-use-law-to-shield-your.html