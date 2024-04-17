Create New Account
The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice - Part 3: Escaping the Matrix
channel image
Our Amazing Grace
Published 20 hours ago



In this final monocast of the series, Scott discusses brokenness and the Christian life: Sit, Walk, Stand.Show more


Links for this episode:


The Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z9fxk038aqi1s8zykiqzo/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart.pdf?rlkey=9jjhh3hmj6r2fbuuptaviz63a&dl=0


The Matrix Revealed Explainer Video - https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html.


Paul Washer: What True Conversion Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMNd3mn8kEQ


The End of Self-Confidence - Zac Poonen - June 29, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-1BzkHqD2g


The end of self-confidence sermon by Zac Poonan PDF https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n2lfxzf33ik4qfd270gri/The-end-of-self-confidence.pdf?rlkey=wm7cx5ypii8mbxcrdl2vi5nd6&dl=0


Brokenness https://subsplash.com/lifeaction/media/mi/+xbt8sek


HOW TO HEAR FROM THE LORD in a WORLD GONE MAD! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTdMjPxWd5I


An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/


The Secret Covenant https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1774184827174170666?s=01


Walk, Sit , Stand Audio Book - By Watchman Lee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPi_UD6795k


Why God Has Allowed https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ge5hjytr878pkhjeurztg/Why-God-Has-Allowed.mp3?rlkey=i45r9vs0kn741zrghsyc7xdyh&dl=0


Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg https://rumble.com/v4k95l3-march-19-2024.html


Book of Esther Summary: A Complete Animated Overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JydNSlufRIs


End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLFGRTg4vVg


COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g


Amazing Grace - Best Version By Far! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDdvReNKKuk


Powerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lb4delthj6w3sbthckll0/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-3.pptx?rlkey=z1ov5pbqdvedro4p55ct509zu&dl=0


Show Outline https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jqlohcnx0keoywhvdb2b1/Part-3-Escape-the-Matrix-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=dqujf13ypb3qgbvzt8ye0rwca&dl=0


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


