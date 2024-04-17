The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice - Part 3: Escaping the Matrix

In this final monocast of the series, Scott discusses brokenness and the Christian life: Sit, Walk, Stand.Show more
Links for this episode:
The Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/z9fxk038aqi1s8zykiqzo/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart.pdf?rlkey=9jjhh3hmj6r2fbuuptaviz63a&dl=0
The Matrix Revealed Explainer Video - https://rumble.com/v4nwb5b-the-matrix-revealed-explainer-video.html.
Paul Washer: What True Conversion Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMNd3mn8kEQ
The End of Self-Confidence - Zac Poonen - June 29, 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-1BzkHqD2g
The end of self-confidence sermon by Zac Poonan PDF https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/n2lfxzf33ik4qfd270gri/The-end-of-self-confidence.pdf?rlkey=wm7cx5ypii8mbxcrdl2vi5nd6&dl=0
Brokenness https://subsplash.com/lifeaction/media/mi/+xbt8sek
HOW TO HEAR FROM THE LORD in a WORLD GONE MAD! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTdMjPxWd5I
An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/
The Secret Covenant https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1774184827174170666?s=01
Walk, Sit , Stand Audio Book - By Watchman Lee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPi_UD6795k
Why God Has Allowed https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/ge5hjytr878pkhjeurztg/Why-God-Has-Allowed.mp3?rlkey=i45r9vs0kn741zrghsyc7xdyh&dl=0
Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg https://rumble.com/v4k95l3-march-19-2024.html
Book of Esther Summary: A Complete Animated Overview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JydNSlufRIs
End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLFGRTg4vVg
COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g
Amazing Grace - Best Version By Far! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDdvReNKKuk
Powerpoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/lb4delthj6w3sbthckll0/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-3.pptx?rlkey=z1ov5pbqdvedro4p55ct509zu&dl=0
Show Outline https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/jqlohcnx0keoywhvdb2b1/Part-3-Escape-the-Matrix-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=dqujf13ypb3qgbvzt8ye0rwca&dl=0
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
