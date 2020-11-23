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Rescuing Our Children - Alex Newman on Education
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71 views • November 23, 2020
In this speech at the historic Rescuing Our Children conference in Tennessee, journalist and educator Alex Newman exposes the public-education system in all its horror. He concludes by urging parents to get their children OUT of government school.
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