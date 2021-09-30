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Two Johnson & Johnson Officials Say in Hidden Recording That Children Shouldn’t Get Vax Due To ‘Unknown Repercussions’
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30 views • September 30, 2021
Humans Are Free - September 29, 2021
Project Veritas is out with the third installment of their series on vaccine insiders – this time covertly recording two Johnson & Johnson officials saying that children don’t shouldn’t take the Covid-19 jab.
“Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine,” said regional business lead, Brandon Schatt.
“It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”
Schadt also implied that the huge push to vaccinate children is about money, not public safety.
“J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in,” he said.
Project Veritas is out with the third installment of their series on vaccine insiders – this time covertly recording two Johnson & Johnson officials saying that children don’t shouldn’t take the Covid-19 jab.
“Kids shouldn’t get a f*cking [COVID] vaccine,” said regional business lead, Brandon Schatt.
“It’s a kid, you just don’t do that, you know? Not something that’s so unknown in terms of repercussions down the road, you know?”
Schadt also implied that the huge push to vaccinate children is about money, not public safety.
“J&J is like stepping in the best smelling pile of sh*t you could step in,” he said.
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