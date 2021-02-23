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Treasonous Mayors Insist u VOTE RED, Ted Wheeler (Portland) Lightfoot (Chicago) Jenny Durkan Seattle
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196 views • February 23, 2021
The treason and buffoonery of the left and the Democratic Party is exhibited amongst its mayors, Ted Wheeler of Portland, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, and Jenny Durkan of Seattle. They continue to allow and encourage riots to spread out of control, and demonize Donald Trump for sending in the federal officers to protect property meanwhile Antifa shines lasers into the eye of law enforcement leaving them blind.
Leftists and Communism are evil.
#lorilightfoot #tedwheeler #JennyDurkan
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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Leftists and Communism are evil.
#lorilightfoot #tedwheeler #JennyDurkan
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
leftiststreasonantifacommunismdonald trumplaw enforcementportlanddemocratic partyout of controllori lightfootjenny durkanseattle mayorrioterschicago mayorted wheelerfederal officersportland mayortreason of the leftleftist mayorsencourage riotsprotect portland courthouseproperty protectionshines lasers into the eyeblind fedsevil communism
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