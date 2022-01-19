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ANCIENT WISDOM INSIDE FUTURE TECHNOLOGY
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53 views • January 19, 2022
Over the past several years, one thing that has become glaringly obvious is that we can no longer trust our health in the hands of those who say they have our best interests at heart, but their actions speak otherwise. Frequency therapy is an ancient wisdom that has been around for 1000's of years and is being used by more and more people across the globe.
I had the pleasure of hosting one of the most insanely incredible 24-hour events a few months ago. During that event, I sat down with my dear friend Taryn Lee to discuss the future of frequency medicine. Press play now to hear us expand on this topic!
After you're done, be sure to check out this short clip titled "What's Healy": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApRsHwl4ePg
AND if you are looking for details on how to get your hands on this incredible little device, just go here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
Don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more epic content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
I had the pleasure of hosting one of the most insanely incredible 24-hour events a few months ago. During that event, I sat down with my dear friend Taryn Lee to discuss the future of frequency medicine. Press play now to hear us expand on this topic!
After you're done, be sure to check out this short clip titled "What's Healy": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApRsHwl4ePg
AND if you are looking for details on how to get your hands on this incredible little device, just go here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HealywithLeahSteele
Don't forget to subscribe to my YouTube channel for more epic content!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
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