Romance Of The Limberlost (1938)

Starring:

Jean Parker

Marjorie Main

Eric Linden



An orphaned girl (Jean Parker) is being raised in a timbered swamp in Indiana, known as the Limberlost, by her aunt (played by Marjorie Main, of Ma & Pa Kettle fame), who punishes her relentlessly because the girl's mother married the man that the aunt loved. The girl's existence is close to being servitude bondage, and her only companions are the birds and the animals of the forest.



She meets and falls in love with a young man whose ambition is to be a lawyer. However, her aunt is arranging for her to be married to the wealthiest man in the Limberlost, a drunken, coarse bully.



Things turn bad when the bully is murdered and an innocent man is put on trial for the murder. This is where Eric Linden's character (Wayne) steps in to save the day.



This is a heart-warming movie, showing a glimpse of what life was like in some of those days gone by.