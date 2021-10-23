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Mary Hollowell expresses concern about widespread Al, Ba, Sr, Hg in Atlanta
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104 views • October 23, 2021
- public commentary before the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) in Atlanta on May 12, 2016 - Is this group listening? Aluminum is a primary element used in geoengineering patents such as US# 4,096,005; Revised 29,142, and more. Many flyers about solar radiation management were shared following the meeting.
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