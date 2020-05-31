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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE! Fake Pandemic with Racism Staged George Floyd Death scandal to distract from real important issues
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272 views • May 31, 2020
Fake Pandemic distraction: How many injustice occur in our lives and we dont see them in big screen, till this fake one here, with a mock, a so called white cop kneeling a black person, there 1000s of ways to kill someone, and they choose to show you this one here and out of the blue, the player is posting his pic on social media reminding others...
Do you usually see celebrities defending injustice like that? NO! unless they are paid for a staged inside job!!
Division for more distraction from real issues and arrest protests under the chaosof racism instead of arresting them against Pandemic restrictions!!! Get the job done with fake excuses!!!
#fakepandemic #GeorgeFloyd #FakeNews
Do you usually see celebrities defending injustice like that? NO! unless they are paid for a staged inside job!!
Division for more distraction from real issues and arrest protests under the chaosof racism instead of arresting them against Pandemic restrictions!!! Get the job done with fake excuses!!!
#fakepandemic #GeorgeFloyd #FakeNews
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