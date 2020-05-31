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BANNED FROM YOUTUBE! Fake Pandemic with Racism Staged George Floyd Death scandal to distract from real important issues
Vibrate Healing with Sarah
Vibrate Healing with Sarah
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272 views • May 31, 2020
Fake Pandemic distraction: How many injustice occur in our lives and we dont see them in big screen, till this fake one here, with a mock, a so called white cop kneeling a black person, there 1000s of ways to kill someone, and they choose to show you this one here and out of the blue, the player is posting his pic on social media reminding others...

Do you usually see celebrities defending injustice like that? NO! unless they are paid for a staged inside job!!

Division for more distraction from real issues and arrest protests under the chaosof racism instead of arresting them against Pandemic restrictions!!! Get the job done with fake excuses!!!

#fakepandemic #GeorgeFloyd #FakeNews
Keywords
fake newsracismlatest newsbreaking newsinside jobprotestantstaged eventcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicfake pandemiccoronavirus newsgeorge floydminneapolis policeracism in americaactors staged eventsmass staged event
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy