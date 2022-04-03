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Whitney Webb - U.S. Capitol False Flag and the Domestic Terror Agenda
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65 views • April 03, 2022
Whitney Webb takes us through the steps that lead to the January 6th false flag operation.
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial - https://bit.ly/3K79DaX
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial - https://bit.ly/3K79DaX
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