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What Do You Got To Lose? - Introduction of the Channel
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71 views • September 04, 2021
What Do You Got To Lose?
This is the introduction video of the channel - where will find the following content:
Prophetic words from Yeshua, dreams and visions, Music and more with Bindernowski
Little by little I will upload the prophetic words...
If you like my content and are able to help, anything is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
if you end up in paypal in a different language,
go to: https://bindernowski.com/donation/
there you can use one of the two adresses and donate manually.
This is the introduction video of the channel - where will find the following content:
Prophetic words from Yeshua, dreams and visions, Music and more with Bindernowski
Little by little I will upload the prophetic words...
If you like my content and are able to help, anything is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
if you end up in paypal in a different language,
go to: https://bindernowski.com/donation/
there you can use one of the two adresses and donate manually.
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