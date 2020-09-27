© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wrecking the FBI case against Flynn – White House highlights injustice
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • September 27, 2020
President Trump's former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn is back in the headlines, but it's bad news for the Obama era FBI. OAN's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has the latest on why the White House is concerned with these latest developments.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.