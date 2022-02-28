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Media Propaganda about Russia/Putin
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306 views • February 28, 2022
Media Propaganda about Russia/Putin. Be very careful before you believe anything that is put out from the main stream media. They are all centrally controlled and work with the same goal in mind....to bring about the New World Order. RT tv was the only news channel giving out the truth during the Pandemic and at other times. And now you get a disclaimer when you go to the RT tv channel on YouTube....that it is run and funded by Russia. They want you to disbelieve every other news and believe their propaganda only. Of course, to believe their propaganda, they would have to discredit every other contradictory news.
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