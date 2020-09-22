© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wait, What? George H.W. Bush Sexual Assault Allegations
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • September 22, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3873/wait-what-george-hw-bush-sexual-assault-allegations
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3873-wait-what-george-hw-bush-sexual-assault-allegations
In addition to a long list of Hollywood celebrities, recently former Unites States President George H.W. Bush was accused of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind - prompting backpedaling and apologies from the former U.S. leader. The growing list of other's accused of sexual impropriety includes: Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Bob Weinstein, Terry Richardson, Harry Knowles, Roman Polanski, David O. Russell, Twiggy Ramiriez, David Blaine, Devin Faraci, Oliver Stone, Roy Price, Ben Affleck and many more.
Article: http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/10/25/hollywood-accused-harassers-molesters-rapists-rap-sheet-far/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3873/wait-what-george-hw-bush-sexual-assault-allegations
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3873-wait-what-george-hw-bush-sexual-assault-allegations
In addition to a long list of Hollywood celebrities, recently former Unites States President George H.W. Bush was accused of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind - prompting backpedaling and apologies from the former U.S. leader. The growing list of other's accused of sexual impropriety includes: Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Bob Weinstein, Terry Richardson, Harry Knowles, Roman Polanski, David O. Russell, Twiggy Ramiriez, David Blaine, Devin Faraci, Oliver Stone, Roy Price, Ben Affleck and many more.
Article: http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/10/25/hollywood-accused-harassers-molesters-rapists-rap-sheet-far/
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.