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Wait, What? George H.W. Bush Sexual Assault Allegations
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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62 views • September 22, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3873/wait-what-george-hw-bush-sexual-assault-allegations
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In addition to a long list of Hollywood celebrities, recently former Unites States President George H.W. Bush was accused of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind - prompting backpedaling and apologies from the former U.S. leader. The growing list of other's accused of sexual impropriety includes: Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Bob Weinstein, Terry Richardson, Harry Knowles, Roman Polanski, David O. Russell, Twiggy Ramiriez, David Blaine, Devin Faraci, Oliver Stone, Roy Price, Ben Affleck and many more.

Article: http://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2017/10/25/hollywood-accused-harassers-molesters-rapists-rap-sheet-far/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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