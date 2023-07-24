Create New Account
B.A.D (Bug In Base) - Part 10
Sons of Adam
Published Monday

Whatever the reason, we always survive in one form or another, the Bug Out Vehicle becomes the new extended phenotype.


Base Autonome Durable (BAD)    --   10 Part series

Part 1 - BAD Financing In

Part 2 - BAD Financing Out

Part 3 - Permaculture Fortress

Part 4 -Gorilla Gardens (wilderness opportunities)

Part 5 - Shelter and Security

Part 6 - COMS (ie Other Administrative Obligations)

Part 7 - Outposts

Part 8 - Simulator

Part 9 - Winterizing of the B.A.D.

Part 10 - Bug Out Vehicle

