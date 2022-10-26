Thinking about getting boosted - watch this first. Things you need to know

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Jim Crenshaw
October 26, 2022
They have "reformulated" the kill shot. I can sleep much better knowing it is even safer and more effective. Not. Of course at this point if you are still thinking of actually letting some murderer at a harmacy inject you with this crap...
Source: Lucid Moments
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AZlA1L4y8A4L/