Thinking about getting boosted - watch this first. Things you need to know

Jim Crenshaw





October 26, 2022





They have "reformulated" the kill shot. I can sleep much better knowing it is even safer and more effective. Not. Of course at this point if you are still thinking of actually letting some murderer at a harmacy inject you with this crap...

Source: Lucid Moments





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/AZlA1L4y8A4L/



