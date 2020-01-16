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Wilbur Ross: China trade deal, USMCA total $2 trillion in trade
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2 views • January 16, 2020
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross breaks down the enforcement mechanism included under the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement which he argues is unlike those of previous deals, he also commented on the benefits of USMCA and possible tax cuts.
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