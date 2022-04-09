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The same ones who lied to you about Hunter Biden’s laptop…
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120 views • April 09, 2022
The same ones who lied to you about Hunter Biden’s laptop, are the same ones that are lying about Ukraine and Covid-19. Let me take you on a wake-up journey through the forest of lies put out by the mainstream media in order to persuade people to follow their agenda.
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