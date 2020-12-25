© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: December 24, 2020
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
799 views • December 25, 2020
@ https/www.terral03.com Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
---
Earth has gone 530 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 44 helps us to see Week 42 peak activity expected to gradually decline moving through Week 52 with bounces and dips along the way. Twenty-three of the 5-mag quakes and 335 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 42 also work to identify the recent Week 42 bounce with weekly values expected to trend lower.
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report Video (12.24.2020):
Bolide fireball crashes into Nangqên County, Qinghai, China: https://youtu.be/gxi5PM6UsYA
--
Breaking 287 Earthquakes, Canary Islands, Cumbre Vieja Volcano: https://youtu.be/dBIRGNWtx6s
--
What about all these volcanoes currently erupting around the world? Is the Big One coming?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/volcano-eruption-world-unrest-video-picture.html
--
A meteorite that fell in China may weigh 10 tons: https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-meteorite-that-fell-in-china-may-weigh-10-tons.html
--
‘Mom, we need food’: Thousands in South Sudan near famine
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-south-sudan-famine-united-nations-civil-wars-5992b8e0bbb64d3c4f1a0370e78eae69
--
Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities
https://apnews.com/article/puerto-rico-caribbean-san-juan-9412885385206e9fbb4b33df3719a17f
--
Japanese slaughtering more than 1 million chickens
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/japanese-authorities-have-begun.html?m=1
--
Anti-vaxxers should forgo ventilators, German doctor says
https://www.dw.com/en/anti-vaxxers-should-forgo-ventilators-german-doctor-says/a-55996805
--
CHAOS: Thousands of Trucks Stranded at UK Border Because of 'Mutant' COVID-19 Strain
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/23/chaos-thousands-of-trucks-stranded-at-uk-border-because-of-mutant-covid-19-strain-n1227341
--
Cuomo tells NY hospitals to start testing for new mutant strain of COVID and ‘isolate it immediately’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/12/cuomo-tells-ny-hospitals-to-start-testing-for-new-mutant-strain-of-covid-and-isolate-it-immediately/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/is-there-really-a-new-strain-of-covid-in-the-uk-that-is-70-more-transmissible/
--
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/we-are-being-told-the-scary-mutant-covid-in-south-africa-is-even-more-dangerous-that-the-super-covid-in-the-uk/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/sen-rand-paul-masks-are-all-about-submission/
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-b0cc14d0076597c576ba4ea0e3db8b93
--
http://www.prepperssurvive.com/food-storage-cookbooks-pdf/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Earth has gone 530 days with 10 of the 7-magnitude earthquake events striking around the world, when we should have seen 29 big quakes (Natural Resources Canada* one every 18.26 days: Upgrades to the Network) striking historically through the period. Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 44 helps us to see Week 42 peak activity expected to gradually decline moving through Week 52 with bounces and dips along the way. Twenty-three of the 5-mag quakes and 335 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes for Week 42 also work to identify the recent Week 42 bounce with weekly values expected to trend lower.
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
--
Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Update Report Video (12.24.2020):
Bolide fireball crashes into Nangqên County, Qinghai, China: https://youtu.be/gxi5PM6UsYA
--
Breaking 287 Earthquakes, Canary Islands, Cumbre Vieja Volcano: https://youtu.be/dBIRGNWtx6s
--
What about all these volcanoes currently erupting around the world? Is the Big One coming?
https://strangesounds.org/2020/12/volcano-eruption-world-unrest-video-picture.html
--
A meteorite that fell in China may weigh 10 tons: https://earth-chronicles.com/space/a-meteorite-that-fell-in-china-may-weigh-10-tons.html
--
‘Mom, we need food’: Thousands in South Sudan near famine
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-south-sudan-famine-united-nations-civil-wars-5992b8e0bbb64d3c4f1a0370e78eae69
--
Feral pigs flummox Puerto Rico, infiltrate communities
https://apnews.com/article/puerto-rico-caribbean-san-juan-9412885385206e9fbb4b33df3719a17f
--
Japanese slaughtering more than 1 million chickens
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/12/japanese-authorities-have-begun.html?m=1
--
Anti-vaxxers should forgo ventilators, German doctor says
https://www.dw.com/en/anti-vaxxers-should-forgo-ventilators-german-doctor-says/a-55996805
--
CHAOS: Thousands of Trucks Stranded at UK Border Because of 'Mutant' COVID-19 Strain
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/12/23/chaos-thousands-of-trucks-stranded-at-uk-border-because-of-mutant-covid-19-strain-n1227341
--
Cuomo tells NY hospitals to start testing for new mutant strain of COVID and ‘isolate it immediately’
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/12/cuomo-tells-ny-hospitals-to-start-testing-for-new-mutant-strain-of-covid-and-isolate-it-immediately/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/is-there-really-a-new-strain-of-covid-in-the-uk-that-is-70-more-transmissible/
--
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/we-are-being-told-the-scary-mutant-covid-in-south-africa-is-even-more-dangerous-that-the-super-covid-in-the-uk/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/sen-rand-paul-masks-are-all-about-submission/
--
https://apnews.com/article/international-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-china-coronavirus-vaccine-b0cc14d0076597c576ba4ea0e3db8b93
--
http://www.prepperssurvive.com/food-storage-cookbooks-pdf/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militaryquarantinemedical martial lawretrovirusproject black starlockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorsurvival group programhiv insertsg4 ea h1n1viral oxygen enzyme activityfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.