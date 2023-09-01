An Indictment of the People: A Deep Dive into Trump, Biden, Joseph and Wuhan Again?

Join Amanda for an insightful discussion on the return of the name Wuhan and it’s warning of future lockdowns. How people are being punished for their vote for Trump and how this is an indictment of the people. And how this all ties in with Biden and the story of Joseph. Tune in Aug. 31 @4pm EDT.
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
