Defense Medical Epidemiology Database Shows Alarming Rise in Various Diseases Post COVID Vaccination

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01/27/2022 Thomas Renz, the attorney for three doctors testified before Congress regarding data leak directly from the defense health agency’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database, otherwise known as DMED. The data shows a huge rise in the rate of various diseases since 2021, proving once again the vaccine disaster!