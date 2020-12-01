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World Doctors Association - 01-12-2020 DUTCH , ENGLISH
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21 views • December 01, 2020
Dokters en 87000 verpleegsters Gaan de staat aanklagen
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHenXVQHC5O5bv7E__ZfdQg
Quote “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
― Albert Einstein
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHenXVQHC5O5bv7E__ZfdQg
Quote “There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
― Albert Einstein
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