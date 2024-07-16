© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sniper Expert Says Trump Shooter Cleary Didn't Act Alone, Inside Job
-------------New Details Emerge On Trump Shooter’s Social Media Presence, Internet History
The next morning, he went to a local Home Depot, where he purchased a five-foot ladder that was used to access the roof from which he opened fire. He also went to a gun store on Saturday, where he purchased 50 rounds of ammunition, investigators said.
NOTE THE PHOTO OF THE LADDER IS A 10' FOOT LADDER, NOT A 5' FOOT LADDER
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/new-details-emerge-surrounding-trump-shooters-social-media-presence-internet-history-cmc/?