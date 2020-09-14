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'UCLA, 'Stanford study finds for average 50-64 year old, chances of dying from COVID-19 are 1 in 19.1M'
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78 views • September 14, 2020
Are too many cow-downed to believing the myth to come out from under it? Are the masks still in use everywhere to further conceal the identity of evil does, like BLM? When will the results of studies, like this one, finally break the bonds of oppression upon us all?
Holy Cats! I sound like someone in old Soviet Russia!
Holy Cats! I sound like someone in old Soviet Russia!
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