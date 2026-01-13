BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Magic 33 ICE Psyop to Usher In the Zionist Police State… and Nobel Peace Prize $1.5 Trillion Tyranny
What is happening
What is happening
9757 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
77 views • 1 day ago

Trump’s “New World Order” is being rolled out with Israeli-trained Gestapo agents in black masks and a $1.5 trillion dollar war budget for piracy and extortion. Same global script, different branding… now with bigger and better psyops than ever before!


Root Initiation: christofmelchizedek.com/mexico-root

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: https://x.com/JoKeRXBLADE/status/2009408362476085255?s=20


South African Woman Shot in Face:

https://x.com/Rahul_AJ_1990/status/2009056063417409818?s=20


Kristi Noem on Lady being Shot:

https://x.com/CalltoActivism/status/2008991499950936304?s=20


33 Stitches:

https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/2009347801243849201


Tim Waltz hand signs:

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2009569398395199927?s=20


Ice Pepper Spray Attack:

https://x.com/markbland/status/2009290396438827178?s=20


Ice Agents Train in Israel:

https://x.com/Truthtellerftm/status/2009155546080051372?s=20


Trump Fake News Protest clip:

https://x.com/charise_lee/status/2008933667025174991?s=20


Petro: US is Ruled by Pedophiles:

https://x.com/PamphletsY/status/2008190075298062773?s=20


Trump Wants to Conduct Strikes in Mexico:

https://x.com/BRICSinfo/status/2009449399295078797?s=20


Tulsi Gabbard:

https://x.com/olddog100ua/status/2007887251599233120?s=20



Hegseth:

https://x.com/OfTheBraveUSA/status/2008302048144425409?s=20


Fuentes:

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2008280474066591853?s=20


Venezuela is a Rehearsal:

https://x.com/UnityNewsNet/status/2008072753358790937?s=20


Synagogue of Satan:

https://x.com/TheRISEofROD/status/2008318691050463384?s=20

Keywords
trumppolice stateicezionistpsyop1nobel peace prizeushermagic 335 trillion dollars tyranny
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

Zoey Sky
Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Finn Heartley
Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Laura Harris
Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy