Daibouken - Saint Elmos no Kiseki (1996, Saturn)

Daibouken - Saint Elmos no Kiseki (大冒険 セントエルモスの奇跡, ) is a mix between RPG and economical simulation developed by Soft Office and Fab, and published by Pai. It was only released in Japan.
The game is a mix between a an economical simulation and an RPG, similar to Koei's Uncharted Waters series.