Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at Shangri-La - Dialogue about "Color Revolutions and Proxy Wars" - ENG Text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu at Shangri-La Dialogue:

"Some states shamelessly poke their noses into the internal affairs of other countries and regions. Every time sanctions are unilaterally imposed and weapons are threatened, color revolutions and proxy wars are staged everywhere. Having destroyed everything, they wash their hands of it, leaving chaos behind. We must not allow them to repeat such a scenario in the Asia–Pacific region."

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

