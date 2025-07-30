Unbridled with Jenna Davis - PATH TO PURPOSE (Season 1 Episode 1)

Welcome to Unbridled. In this debut episode, Jenna Davis cracks open the story behind the show—the wild, raw, and often unspoken journey that led her here. From a childhood steeped in intuition and horses, to years in the music industry, to a mysterious illness that unraveled her entire identity—this is a tale of shedding expectations, surviving the storm, and learning to listen to the voice within. This isn’t just a memoir. It’s an invitation. To untame yourself. To remember what’s real. To follow the frequency that’s been calling you home. This is the unfiltered origin of a girl who grew up speaking to horses, feeling frequencies, and quietly questioning everything. From a life in the spotlight to a brush with death that cracked everything open, she shares the hidden threads that wove her path from performer to practitioner, from wife to widow to woman reborn. If you’ve ever felt like you were meant for more—but couldn’t quite name it—this one’s for you. Because sometimes, the story we don’t want to tell is the exact one someone else needs to hear. Come as you are. Leave a little more unbridled.



