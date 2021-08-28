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Warnings On Vaccines Being Ignored Under US Mandates—Interview With Rex Lee | Clip
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220 views • August 28, 2021
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP - Premiered on 24 Aug 2021
In New York City and San Francisco, the local governments are putting in place vaccine passport systems, that restrict people from businesses such as restaurants and gyms without having proof of vaccination against COVID-19. This is raising some concerns, however, when it comes to legal protections and existing health concerns that vaccine companies warn of in their terms of use. To learn more about this we sat down for an interview with cybersecurity and privacy advisor Rex Lee.
In New York City and San Francisco, the local governments are putting in place vaccine passport systems, that restrict people from businesses such as restaurants and gyms without having proof of vaccination against COVID-19. This is raising some concerns, however, when it comes to legal protections and existing health concerns that vaccine companies warn of in their terms of use. To learn more about this we sat down for an interview with cybersecurity and privacy advisor Rex Lee.
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