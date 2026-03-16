For the first time ever, the Covid jabs are called "bioweapons" in court! 💥

Dutch lawyer suing the Architects of the Great Reset quotes Dr. Francis Boyle, who died right after agreeing to testify: "The COVID mRNA injection is a bioweapon... conceived by the Pentagon." "The core of Professor Boyle's argument is that the COVID-19 mRNA injections contain derivatives of illegal military gene-function research. As a result, the COVID-19 injections qualify by definition as a military biological weapon system. A, bioweapon, in other words." "This technology is, as Boyle declared, paid for, developed, financed and conceived by the Pentagon and its research institute DARPA. This technology platform, nanotechnology platform, was not an afterthought." This clip of Peter Stassen, the lawyer suing the "Architects of the Great Reset" in Dutch court on behalf of plaintiffs harmed by the Covid injections, is taken from a video posted by Dr. Joseph Sansone to Rumble on March 14, 2026. Sansone is one of five expert witnesses involved in the case, along with retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova, former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Note that Dr. Francis Boyle, an eminent professor of international law who helped to draft the implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, died mysteriously soon after he agreed to take part in this lawsuit....

