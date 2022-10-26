Miles Guo: The family members of Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, Wang Qishan, Han Zheng, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao have all been “quarantined"

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https://gnews.org/articles/491104
10/25/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The family members of Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi, Wang Qishan, Han Zheng, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao have all been “quarantined”, and such quarantines are technically turned into Shuanggui