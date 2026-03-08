Kuwait City, a high rise building is on fire.

Adding: The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has decided to reduce oil production and processing volumes as a preventive measure in response to repeated attacks by Iran.

Also today: ⚡️Iranian kamikaze UAV flew into the "23 Marina" skyscraper in Dubai.

⚡️Iran attacked a complex of buildings of the American embassy in Baghdad.

Adding from China:

Chinese Foreign Minister:

This is a war that should not have happened and the major countries should play a constructive role

All parties should return to the negotiating table as soon as possible

We urge an immediate cessation of military operations and the expansion of hostilities must be prevented

Plotting to cause revolution and regime change in Iran does not have popular support

The sovereignty and security of Iran and the Gulf countries must be respected

China and Russia are not afraid of any external provocations and pressures