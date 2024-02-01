Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Farmers Protests at the EU HQ in Brussels - part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
158 views
Published a day ago

The Farmers protests at the EU HQ in Brussels.

Police sprays the protestors down.

Farmer protests are ongoing at the same time in Germany, France, Netherlands and Belgium. Crazy …


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket