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The Serpent Symbol Used By The WHO and Global Elite Is A Sign of The Devil
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
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83 views • July 14, 2022

Everything unfolding was prophesied to come to pass.

Mystery Babylon is the global system set up by the devil at the end of days. The Global Reset and Build Back Better agenda is all the same. They want to unify the entire world and force everyone to participate in a new evil system run by Satan the snake by taking the mark of the beast. Only those whose names are written in the lamb's book of life will escape what's coming. That is what the digital money system is all about. The WEF and WHO have a plan to implement a unified technology right inside the human body that links the health care system and monetary system into one. The passages from Revelation chapter 18 explain what's coming to this last global empire.

The end of Verse 23 and 24 says "for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. 24 And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth."

The word sorceries comes from the Greek word Phamakea which is where the word pharmaceutical comes from. Properly interpreted it is telling us that the global pharmaceutical empire controlled by the WHO will deceive the whole world and be responsible for global death. Here is the Bible proof that the symbol used by WHO is Satan.

"And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him." - Revelation 12:9

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmacommunismglobalismend timesworld health organizationcovid
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