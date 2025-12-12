BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the Int'l Peace & Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
Putin met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Erdogan Urges Putin to Propose Moratorium on Strikes Against Ukrainian Ports and Energy Infrastructure

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that Russia and Ukraine consider declaring a temporary ban on attacks targeting ports and energy facilities.

According to Turkey’s Anadolu agency, Erdogan emphasized that efforts to end the conflict through a “just and lasting peace” remain vital, and that a limited ceasefire focused on critical infrastructure could be a useful step toward de‑escalation.

Peskov on Putin's meeting with Erdogan:

➡️Putin and Erdogan discussed the EU's desire to commit a "grandiose fraud" with Russian assets.

➡️Erdogan been invited to visit Russia, just as Putin has been invited to visit Turkey.

➡️The Russian president's visit to Turkey will take place when possible, but the two leaders "do not suffer from a communication deficit."

