© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"King Pest" by Edgar Allan Poe
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 23, 2022
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
A tale containing an allegory
The gods do bear and well allow in kings
The things which they abhor in rascal routes.
-Buckhurst's Tragedy of Ferrex and Porrex. [II. 1.].
To follow along: http://www.gutenberg.org/files/2149/2149-h/2149-h.htm#chap3.32
And you might want to have a dictionary handy as well - this story is chock full of words that were certainly new to me!
For reference, King Richard III reigned from 1452 to 1485.
A tale containing an allegory
The gods do bear and well allow in kings
The things which they abhor in rascal routes.
-Buckhurst's Tragedy of Ferrex and Porrex. [II. 1.].
To follow along: http://www.gutenberg.org/files/2149/2149-h/2149-h.htm#chap3.32
And you might want to have a dictionary handy as well - this story is chock full of words that were certainly new to me!
For reference, King Richard III reigned from 1452 to 1485.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.