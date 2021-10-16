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NHS APP UPDATE TRACKS A LOT MORE THAN "COVID" STATUS!
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420 views • October 16, 2021
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NHS App Update Tracks a LOT MORE Than "COVID" Status! https://rumble.com/vnpggd-nhs-app-update-tracks-a-lot-more-than-covid-status.html
Quote: "WATCH OUT! These globalists want to know EVERYTHING about YOU! They're tracking very sensitive information as the elitists try to learn your most intimate details! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
NHS App Update Tracks a LOT MORE Than "COVID" Status! https://rumble.com/vnpggd-nhs-app-update-tracks-a-lot-more-than-covid-status.html
Quote: "WATCH OUT! These globalists want to know EVERYTHING about YOU! They're tracking very sensitive information as the elitists try to learn your most intimate details! Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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