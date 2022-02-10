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People Are Breathing Easier
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50 views • February 10, 2022
Unmasking The Left’s Tyranny
* We’re winning.
* Many Dem-run states got smart (or bad polling numbers) and are ending their school mask mandates.
* But Dems want credit for crushing the virus and lifting mandates.
* They commit crimes against humanity — and now they want credit for stopping the crimes.
* They’re not going to get away with it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296663667001
* We’re winning.
* Many Dem-run states got smart (or bad polling numbers) and are ending their school mask mandates.
* But Dems want credit for crushing the virus and lifting mandates.
* They commit crimes against humanity — and now they want credit for stopping the crimes.
* They’re not going to get away with it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296663667001
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