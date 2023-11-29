Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Daily Wire's Jeremy Boreing: What it's Like Working with Hollywood Elites
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Daily Wire Co-Founder Jeremy Boreing Shares What It Was Like Working With Hollywood Elites


"I was sitting in one of the biggest studios with a fairly prominent actor...pitching a series that we had written and wanted to have picked up...The president of that studio took the meeting...


He says, 'Yeah guys, this is fine. Who's the babe?'...I said, 'How about this gal? That's kind of who we were thinking.' He was like, 'No, I've already f*cked her."


https://x.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1729659980343607558?s=20

Keywords
daily wirehollywood pedospbd podcastjeremy boreinghollywood elites swamp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket