Former U.S. Marine Sergeant Brian McGuinness, at Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, shouted: "Nobody wants to fight for Israel!"

Marine Corps veteran, Brian McGinnis was arrested inside the senate armed service committee and then attacked for protesting Israel.
"Free Palestine, Free America!"
Former U.S. Marine Sergeant Brian McGuinness, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, shouted:
"Nobody wants to fight for Israel!" accusing the leadership of making the current war with Iran "a war for Israel" and that Americans don't want to send their sons to die in it.
Clyde Bosch: "Brian McGinnis, a 4 year combat veteran and member of The Modern Exodus was violently assaulted today in our nations capital for defending our young men and women. You are not mad enough."
