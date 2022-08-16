Shoppers panic in China - Ikea store locked down due to a single contract trace of Covid 19

Not a person even testing positive for Covid (spare me I know there is no Covid and no test) but a SINGLE CONTACT TRACE. In other words someone they say had covid who knew someone 20 times removed. Can you imagine being locked down in an Ikea store for weeks or a month. No food. Who knows it they would even feed people.

Panicked shoppers rushed for the exits at an Ikea branch in Shanghai on Saturday after city health authorities ordered the store to lock down after a close contact of a Covid-19 case was traced to the location. Multiple videos on social media showed customers yelling and pushing each other in an attempt to escape the building before the doors closed.

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw

