FBI Raids Trump Home After Claiming Hunter Biden Laptop "Disinformation" | Ben Swann

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Truth in Media with Ben Swann: FBI Raids former President Trump's Mar-A-Lago home claiming that they are looking for classified records taken from the White House. But is the FBI actually acting as a law enforcement arm of the Biden Administration?
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1felfv-fbi-raids-trump-home-after-claiming-hunter-biden-laptop-disinformation.html