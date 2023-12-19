For adults only antichrist : The Jews are shooting Christians and ✝️ In Christian Churches 🩸🩸🩸👹

Create New Account
DWP97048
9 Subscribers
32 views
Published 13 hours ago

Big People you’re different than most people who don’t want true news! ✅✝️ because people who are news junkies, cannot handle a lot of truth ✅


This is industrial strength news for mature adults. Please do not watch this video otherwise😅 

Christian mother and daughter was shot to death. If you’re a Christian that means two of your sisters in Christ Jesus our Lord are now dead martyred the tribulation has started.

Do you understand where we are now tribulation has started!  What does tribulation look like please?  


Christian every women serving the Lord Jesus Christ serving other Christians in a Christian church in a war zone how many of us would do such a thing? Would you volunteer for missionary duty in Gaza right now?

The Jews are shooting Christians and  ✝️ In Christian Churches 🩸🩸🩸👹 let me ask you Christian Zionist is that for god or against God! By the way, this is on your finals if you don’t pass heaven or hell, that’s all 🙏


Keywords
trunewszionistsred seazionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionjewish state genocide of palestinians in gazaaikillingmachineantichrist armythe jews are shooting christians and in christian churches

