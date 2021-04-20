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High Alert! The U.S. Air Force is Getting Ready For Its New Nuclear Weapons
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331 views • April 20, 2021
Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) is a Major Command (MAJCOM) of the United States Air Force, headquartered at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. AFGSC provides combat-ready forces to conduct strategic nuclear deterrence and global strike operations in support of combatant commanders.
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